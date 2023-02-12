Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 151,769 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 151,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $297,467.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,235,318 shares in the company, valued at $27,901,223.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,865,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218,169 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

