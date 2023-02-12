GICTrade (GICT) Price Hits $0.96

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. GICTrade has a market cap of $94.96 million and approximately $28,673.31 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.94914858 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,632.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

