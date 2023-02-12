Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Major Shareholder Sells $580,348.95 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Getty Images Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE GETY opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Citigroup raised Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners raised Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

