GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 321.9% from the January 15th total of 384,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
GeoVax Labs Stock Down 3.9 %
GOVX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,418. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that GeoVax Labs will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOVX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
