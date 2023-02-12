Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Sells 1,182 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises about 2.3% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Moderna by 40.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,645,000 after purchasing an additional 459,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Moderna Stock Up 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

MRNA stock opened at $169.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.38 and a 200-day moving average of $162.19. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,383,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,899 shares of company stock worth $89,819,886. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

