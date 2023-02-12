Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Purchases 37 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $366.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

