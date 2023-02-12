Genpact Limited (G) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 24th

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Genpact has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19. Genpact has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at $29,631,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,423,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

