Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:GEL opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after purchasing an additional 690,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 407,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,610,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 281,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 135,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

