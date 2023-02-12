General Electric to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th.

General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Electric to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

General Electric stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $84.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2,709.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

