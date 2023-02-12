General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

GE stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,709.67, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $84.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.