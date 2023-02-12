Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 499.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,333 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $24,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.05.

Generac Trading Down 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

GNRC opened at $116.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.