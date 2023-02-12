GateToken (GT) Hits Market Capitalization of $466.06 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $4.30 or 0.00019736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $466.06 million and $829,278.53 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00046894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00220971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021270 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.25312484 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,119,682.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.