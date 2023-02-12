Galxe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.54 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00009681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Galxe has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Galxe has a market cap of $114.60 million and approximately $22.54 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Galxe Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

