Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) versus Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Financial Analysis

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Crescent Point Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $18.48 billion 0.57 $4.73 million ($0.01) -648.00 Crescent Point Energy $2.56 billion 1.59 $1.89 billion $2.84 2.61

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Point Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -1,600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Point Energy pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Point Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Crescent Point Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS N/A N/A N/A Crescent Point Energy 48.44% 14.13% 9.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Galp Energia, SGPS and Crescent Point Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 1 2 3 0 2.33 Crescent Point Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus price target of $13.23, indicating a potential upside of 104.09%. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 99.06%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Crescent Point Energy.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

