Gala (GALA) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

Gala (GALA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $317.61 million and $108.47 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

