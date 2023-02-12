Future (LON:FUTR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,915 at Barclays

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,920 ($23.08) to GBX 1,915 ($23.02) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FUTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.28) to GBX 2,621 ($31.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.05) price target on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.07) to GBX 2,600 ($31.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,409 ($28.96).

Future Stock Performance

LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,416 ($17.02) on Thursday. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,920 ($35.10). The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,401.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,418 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,476.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09.

Future Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is 2.77%.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 8,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.19), for a total value of £105,569.28 ($126,901.41).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

