Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Director Acquires $49,935.60 in Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FULT. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Articles

