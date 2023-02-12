Fruits Price Reaches $0.0002 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $115,716.64 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00432343 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.98 or 0.28639157 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

