Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, Yahoo Finance reports. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Fortis Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. Fortis has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Fortis

Several research firms have commented on FTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.