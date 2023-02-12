Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,733. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

