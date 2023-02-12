Fortis Advisors LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF accounts for 1.0% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYE. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,867,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,063,000 after buying an additional 135,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 910.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $74.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02.

