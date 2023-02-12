Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

