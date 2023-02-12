Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.57.

Shares of FTNT opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Fortinet by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

