Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Citigroup

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

FTNT opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

