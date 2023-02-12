Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.00 million-$538.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.56 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORR. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Forrester Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Forrester Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. 200,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,895. The firm has a market cap of $605.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $176,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $176,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 56.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

