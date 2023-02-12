FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 950.0% in January

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FLYLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

