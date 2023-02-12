FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 950.0% in January

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of FLYLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.88.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
