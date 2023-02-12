Floki Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $214.23 million and $18.02 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

