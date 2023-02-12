Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $224.57 million and approximately $17.96 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00432161 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,292.76 or 0.28627102 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

