FlatQube (QUBE) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $48.11 million and approximately $1,461.11 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $3.22 or 0.00014646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.28975337 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,922.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

