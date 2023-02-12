Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FISV. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.05.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.