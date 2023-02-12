Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on FISV. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.05.
Fiserv Price Performance
Shares of FISV stock opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fiserv
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
