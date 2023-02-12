FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

NYSE:FE opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also

