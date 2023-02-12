First Washington CORP Trims Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Washington CORP cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.95.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.87. 1,861,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,671. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $288.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

