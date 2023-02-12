First Washington CORP Invests $2.24 Million in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. First Washington CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Otter Tail as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OTTR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.01. 156,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
