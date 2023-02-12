First Washington CORP Grows Stock Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

First Washington CORP boosted its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSIGet Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. DZS comprises about 2.2% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Washington CORP owned approximately 1.35% of DZS worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 551.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $11,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,569,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DZS Stock Performance

NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 96,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,096. DZS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $355.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DZSI shares. Cowen started coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DZS in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

DZS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.