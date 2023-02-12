First Washington CORP Grows Stock Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

First Washington CORP boosted its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. DZS comprises about 2.2% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Washington CORP owned approximately 1.35% of DZS worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 551.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $11,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,569,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 96,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,096. DZS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $355.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DZSI shares. Cowen started coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DZS in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

