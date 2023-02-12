First Washington CORP Buys 19,172 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Washington CORP raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 202.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $394,044. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.62. 2,040,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,948. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

