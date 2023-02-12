First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Up 57.3% in January

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.1 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $73.68.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
