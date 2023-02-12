First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Up 57.3% in January

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.1 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $73.68.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 586.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter.

