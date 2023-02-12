First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 722,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 821,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FNX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $95.81. The company had a trading volume of 53,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,755. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average is $90.04.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

