First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.90.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $177.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

