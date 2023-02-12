First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,966 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

