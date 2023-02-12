FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Down 79.3% in January

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the January 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on FinWise Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
NASDAQ:FINW traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.36. 16,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. FinWise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $21.86.
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
