FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Down 79.3% in January

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the January 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on FinWise Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FINW traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.36. 16,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. FinWise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Institutional Trading of FinWise Bancorp

About FinWise Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 270,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 140,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

