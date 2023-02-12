Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Update

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNVT. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 248,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

FNVT stock remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Finnovate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

