Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Finning International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Finning International from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.14.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$37.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. Finning International has a one year low of C$23.46 and a one year high of C$40.20.

Finning International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Finning International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,715.57. In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,621.84. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total value of C$40,122.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,715.57.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Further Reading

