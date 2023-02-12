Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Terry Modock Owen Sells 15,000 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.11 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $31,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

