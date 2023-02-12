Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 59.0% in January

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the January 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

