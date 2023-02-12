F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in F5 by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $144.99 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $217.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. Loop Capital dropped their target price on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,833. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

