ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 50,153 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 927,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,153 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 137.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 64.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cannae by 55.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.20 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 82.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cannae to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

