ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 500.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,716 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 0.4% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $34,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 301.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 704,016 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,311,000 after acquiring an additional 528,624 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 132.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 915,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,907,000 after acquiring an additional 521,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 228.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $116,540,000 after acquiring an additional 495,206 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $165.25 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day moving average is $163.10. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of -334.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

