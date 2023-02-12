ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.65% of Dycom Industries worth $18,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DY stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 421,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

