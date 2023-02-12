ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $28.80 Million Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,802,000. Sun Communities makes up approximately 0.4% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Sun Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SUI opened at $158.09 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average of $146.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.