ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $54.22 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,269 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for 0.7% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of Hubbell worth $54,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hubbell Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $242.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.60 and its 200 day moving average is $231.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

